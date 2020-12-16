BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls reawaken in the FX options market

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Price shifts in the forward-looking FX options market were consistent with the EUR/USD rally running out of steam ahead of 1.2200 last week, but the risk of further gains is showing up again.

Risk reversals show any additional premium for strikes in one direction versus the other - sub-one-month expiries erased their EUR call (topside) premium last week and briefly traded for EUR puts, but turned back in favour of the topside, even before EUR/USD broke 1.2200 barriers early Wednesday.

One-month-expiry 25 delta risk reversals paid 0.1-0.125 EUR calls and one-month-expiry implied volatility paid 6.9 and 7.0 accordingly.

Brexit risk had limited the bullish EUR/USD trend, but growing chances of a trade deal reduced that impediment . Expectations of a dovish lean from the U.S. Federal Reserve late Wednesday seem to have emboldened bulls, with resurgent EZ PMI providing a catalyst for the 1.2200 breach .

Overnight-expiry FX options now capture the Fed, and they opened higher on Wednesday. Related trade flow was showing heightened expectations of more EUR/USD gains .

EUR/USD options are positioned for gains to 1.2500

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

