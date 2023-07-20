BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls might not be on defense for long

July 20 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell to a five session low Thursday with help from lower than estimate U.S. initial jobless claims, but if short-term interest rate futures markets are to be believed, the prospect for longer-term gains remains.

The weekly claims data helped increase the dollar's yield advantage over euro as German-U.S. two year yield spreads US2DE2=RR hit their widest sine July 7.

The jobs data left investors currently leaning towards the Fed maintaining a hawkish stance.

Meanwhile investors may be leaning towards the ECB taking a less hawkish approach after recent rhetoric implied the expected hike next week will be the ECB's last in the cycle.

SOFR and Euribor rate futures indicate once Fed and ECB hikes are complete that expected U.S. rate cuts will be more aggressive than in the euro zone, which would underpin EUR/USD.

For now, though, EUR/USD appears set to extend its corrective pull back with daily technicals highlighting that risk.

Daily RSI has turned lower from overbought territory and price drops have followed the July 18 daily doji.

Monthly technicals remain bullish, however, which suggests dip buyers will be lurking.

