BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls might favour zero cost options

Jan 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD options are historically cheap, yet retain an upside lean that might attract bulls, especially when there's no upfront cost.

Implied volatility determines option pricing - trading near crisis lows suggests relative value. It retains a small premium for EUR calls over puts, suggesting EUR/USD gains are deemed more likely than losses, which should lift implied volatility if EUR/USD resumes its uptrend.

Bulls might consider a three-month expiry 1.2450 EUR call for $60 pips, funded by the sale of a three-month expiry 1.1950 EUR put for $60 pips. The 1.2450 would increase in value as EUR/USD gained, while the 1.1950 would lose value.

Another strategy would be to buy a EUR/USD call spread. Three-month expiry 1.2300 costs $105 pips, but can be offset by selling three-month 1.2500 EUR calls in twice the amount.

Of course, such trades aren't without risk - the first if EUR/USD breaks below 1.1950, and the second sustained gains above 1.2500. Strikes and maturities can be tailored to suit.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

