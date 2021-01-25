US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls might favour zero cost options

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD options are historically cheap, yet retain an upside lean that might attract bulls, especially when there's no upfront cost.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD options are historically cheap, yet retain an upside lean that might attract bulls, especially when there's no upfront cost.

Implied volatility determines option pricing - trading near crisis lows suggests relative value. It retains a small premium for EUR calls over puts, suggesting EUR/USD gains are deemed more likely than losses, which should lift implied volatility if EUR/USD resumes its uptrend.

Bulls might consider a three-month expiry 1.2450 EUR call for $60 pips, funded by the sale of a three-month expiry 1.1950 EUR put for $60 pips. The 1.2450 would increase in value as EUR/USD gained, while the 1.1950 would lose value.

Another strategy would be to buy a EUR/USD call spread. Three-month expiry 1.2300 costs $105 pips, but can be offset by selling three-month 1.2500 EUR calls in twice the amount.

Of course, such trades aren't without risk - the first if EUR/USD breaks below 1.1950, and the second sustained gains above 1.2500. Strikes and maturities can be tailored to suit.

For more click on FXBUZ

1-3-12-month EUR/USD implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3a4DL5U

EUR/USD 1-3-12-month expiry option risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Y9yCE6

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular