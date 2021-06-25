BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls lean on inflation, eye key resistance

June 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bulls gained some confidence on Friday and seem poised to overcome key technical resistance after below-forecast U.S. monthly core PCE inflation bolstered the Fed's transitory-inflation view.

Core PCE -- the Fed's favorite inflation gauge -- met year-on-year estimates but month-on-month fell short of the expected 0.60% . The m/m core result appeared softer than the 0.5% reported since it was rounded up from 0.4809%.

The inflation data combined with slowing consumption drove U.S. interest rates lower. September EDU2 and December EDZ2 eurodollar prices rallied off their lows as investors pushed back Fed rate hike expectations.

The data could bolster some investors views' that inflation has peaked. U.S. 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps USIL5YF5Y=R peaked at 2.543% on May 14 and have since slid to 2.226% after a break of trend line support off the March monthly low.

Growing confidence that rising inflation will be transitory would hinder the dollar as Fed rate increases and tapering expectations ease, potentially spurring EUR/USD bulls to drive breaks above the daily cloud base, 200-DMA and June 17 daily high, which would likely trigger stop-loss buying.

Next week's June employment report remains a key risk. A downbeat result would dim the dollar's prospects.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3h3pXwi

usilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SZtd3Q

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.