BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls ignore the call of improved risk appetite

May 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to 1.04195 on EBS in overnight trade as risk sentiment shifted upward but gains have eroded and a fresh 5-1/2-year low was set in price action that could be a harbinger of downside.

Solid gains in equity markets ESv1 and yen sales that rallied EUR/JPY up to 134.29 on EBS failed to spur EUR/USD bulls, who also appeared to shrug off slightly tighter German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=R, which EUR/USD is normally positively correlated with.

Price action in EUR/USD is reinforcing already bearish technicals. A daily inverted hammer has formed while falling daily and monthly RSIs continue to imply downside momentum is intact.

Options investors remain wary of downside risks as risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD puts exceed those for calls.

EUR/USD's 2017 yearly low at 1.0340 is very close to breaking. Stop-selling is likely to be triggered and selling should intensify on a break of that support.

The 76.4% Fibo of the 0.8228-1.6040 rally, which sits at 1.0072, and parity then become targets for EUR/USD bears.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38rsbVU

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MfmARh

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.