US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls ignore the call of improved risk appetite

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

EUR/USD rallied to 1.04195 on EBS in overnight trade as risk sentiment shifted upward but gains have eroded and a fresh 5-1/2-year low was set in price action that could be a harbinger of downside.

May 13 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied to 1.04195 on EBS in overnight trade as risk sentiment shifted upward but gains have eroded and a fresh 5-1/2-year low was set in price action that could be a harbinger of downside.

Solid gains in equity markets ESv1 and yen sales that rallied EUR/JPY up to 134.29 on EBS failed to spur EUR/USD bulls, who also appeared to shrug off slightly tighter German-U.S. 2-year yield spreads US2DE2=R, which EUR/USD is normally positively correlated with.

Price action in EUR/USD is reinforcing already bearish technicals. A daily inverted hammer has formed while falling daily and monthly RSIs continue to imply downside momentum is intact.

Options investors remain wary of downside risks as risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN show vol premiums for EUR/USD puts exceed those for calls.

EUR/USD's 2017 yearly low at 1.0340 is very close to breaking. Stop-selling is likely to be triggered and selling should intensify on a break of that support.

The 76.4% Fibo of the 0.8228-1.6040 rally, which sits at 1.0072, and parity then become targets for EUR/USD bears.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/38rsbVU

eurvolhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3MfmARh

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular