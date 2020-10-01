BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls' euphoria distracts from bearish risks

EUR/USD rallied toward key resistance [nL1N2GS0JA] after investor sentiment was buoyed by optimism about a potential U.S. stimulus bill, but euro enthusiasts may be ignoring risks that could eventually return to haunt them.

The European Commission said in a paper that substantial euro strength would carry significant risks to inflation and growth , adding its voice to recent comments from ECB officials about the need to factor the exchange rate into policymaking.

EUR/USD longs also risk ignoring interest-rate signals. U.S. Treasury yields rallied to three-week highs, driving German-U.S. spreads to a their widest in four months. An upbeat U.S. jobs report on Friday could widen that yield gap further.

Commodities, although not a major driver of EUR/USD price action, should also be considered. Oil LCOc2 is trending lower after peaking on Sept. 18 while copper HGv1 fell to a 1-1/2-month low. The drops suggest global growth could be faltering, which would hurt the heavily export-dependent euro zone economy.

EUR/USD bulls will need risk-on sentiment to intensify if they expect a break above 1.1765/75 resistance to take hold. Should risk sour a test of 1.1600/15 support is likely.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

