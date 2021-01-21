BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bulls appear tentative after ECB

Jan 21 (Reuters) - EUR/USD maintained earlier gains on Thursday after the ECB's latest policy statement and President Christine Lagarde's news conference, but price action suggests they might not be overly confident.

The ECB statement was little changed from December while Lagarde sent some mixed messages.

Her comment that downside growth risks were less pronounced helped rally EUR/USD, but she tempered bulls' enthusiasm by saying that inflation remained weak, that the FX rate is being monitored very carefully and that FX appreciation is a drag on inflation.

EUR/USD bulls' limited confidence could be driven by the U.S. rates and inflation markets. Last week's U.S. Treasury auction and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments helped stem the rise in U.S. rates but they did not reverse the bull trend.

U.S. 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps US5YF5Y=R and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR seem poised break higher as both are in consolidation phases of their longer-term rallies. Once those rallies resume the dollar is likely to strengthen.

Monthly technicals likely concern EUR/USD longs. A large doji, which suggests indecision, is forming and monthly RSI implies longer-term momentum is bearish.

Unless U.S. interest rates and the dollar weaken soon EUR/USD bulls might remain tentative and the pair's upside could be limited.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2XZTNIL

usd/infhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sNGE3F

UST10Yhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2KG3oSc

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.