BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bull warning: options like this strategy

FX option flows will often precede shifts in risk perception, so a pick-up in demand for a particular option strategy may worry EUR/USD bulls.

EUR/USD options like downside gamma - cash-hedged options that would benefit from increased actual and implied volatility, most importantly lower EUR/USD.

Traders are buying various strikes with sub-one-month expiries and sub-1.20 strikes. The recent setback in implied volatility from Friday's panic highs, combined with higher realised volatility and increased uncertainty, makes cash- hedged options much better value now .

Additional premium for EUR puts over calls (downside over topside) strike options on risk-reversal contracts shows more fear of EUR/USD losses than gains, suggesting EUR/USD implied volatility will gain as spot falls.

For example, with EUR/USD at 1.2010, one-week expiry 1.1950 EUR puts with 6.5 implied volatility cost $19 pips. However, exposure to EUR/USD is offset by owning a set amount of EUR/USD cash. Option holders hope to recover the 19 pips, and more, by actual and implied volatility gains, considered more likely if EUR/USD falls.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

