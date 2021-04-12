BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD breakout likely in reaction to U.S. CPI

April 13 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD has consolidated between 1.1860 and 1.1930 for the past four trading days, as the market looks for a fresh catalyst to ignite a trend. The reaction to U.S. consumer price data due later Tuesday should determine the euro's short-term direction.

The EUR/USD has risen close to 2.0% since bottoming at 1.1704 on March 31, as longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields have remained contained despite relatively strong economic data.

The 10-year Treasury yield topped out at 1.77% on March 30 and has consolidated between 1.61% and 1.68% for the last four trading days. If the March CPI comes in hotter than expected, as was the case with last week's PPI release , it will heighten inflation fears and undermine attempts by Federal Reserve officials to calm those concerns .

If the 10-year yield rises above 1.70% and starts tracking higher it will likely underpin the dollar - the currency would receive an added boost from a negative equity market reaction to heightened inflation concerns/higher U.S. yields.

A EUR/USD break below 21-day moving average support at 1.1847 would signal a short-term top is in place and open the way for another test of 1.1700.

However, if the bond market reacts calmly to the U.S. CPI, it will encourage EUR/USD bulls to push the pair above the upper end of the recent range and initially target daily tops around 1.1990.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wTy59Q

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.