BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD break of major support may be on hold

June 30 (Reuters) - EUR/USD struck a 10-session low on Thursday, which matched the 1.0381 June 16 EBS low, but downward momentum quickly faded. Investors expecting a break of key 1.0335/1.0350 support may be sorely disappointed given U.S. data and interest rates.

U.S. consumer spending for May came in below estimates, and April's data was revised lower. May core PCE also was below estimates which suggests inflation may be moderating USIL5YF5Y=R.

Weekly and continuing claims were above estimates, and the prior week's data was revised upward. Weekly claims have been trending higher since early April, while continuing claims have been rising since early June. These uptrends suggest U.S. labor markets may be softening.

U.S. interest rates extended their recent slides after the data. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR is threatening 3.0% psychological support. Meanwhile, June 2023 Eurodollars EDM3 rallied as investors pull forward expectations for the Fed's first rate cut.

The dollar softened broadly on the back of lower rates. EUR/USD erased some earlier losses as shorts took some profits ahead of key 1.0335/50 support.

Technicals remain bearish, however, with RSIs falling and EUR/USD still below its 10-DMA. If 1.0335/50 doesn't break, risk for a big short squeeze will grow.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

