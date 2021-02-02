BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD break of key support makes 1.1900 test viable

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The euro's soft close on Tuesday broke key range support at 1.2063, 38.2% of the November-January bounce, a significant negative signal that opens the way to further declines.

Technicals, combined with soured sentiment towards the euro zone and positioning,make a EUR/USD test of 1.1900 viable.

Euro weakness has been driven by the perception that the EU's vaccine response has been slower than the U.S. or the UK, as the coronavirus continues to spread across Europe . This is dampening confidence in the economic recovery .

Italian politics have also resurfaced as a concern. The largest party in parliament will reportedly not back a government led by former ECB president Mario Draghi, as the search for a new prime minister continues.

Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning Tracker showed EUR long positions had been trimmed as of Feb 1, but USD shorts remained extended. If positions are unwound, there would be strong downward pressure on EUR/USD.

Daily =USD charts show 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages and momentum studies moving higher, which is a positive setup. EUR/USD charts are negative, reinforced by the range break, with momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 DMAs tracking south.

On balance the base is the weak side for EUR/USD this week.

For more click on FXBUZ

eur feb 3https://tmsnrt.rs/3oDVHJX

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.