BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD break higher faces hurdle in U.S. jobs report

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The euro soared after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's surprising hawkish pivot on Thursday , but follow-through strength will likely be determined by the market reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs report.

Just one week ago, the foreign exchange market was positioned for the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a stubbornly dovish ECB .

Over the past week, Fed members pushed back on the idea of a jumbo rate hike to kick-start their tightening cycle , while the ECB on Thursday decided to leave the door open to a hike sooner rather than later.

The convergence of central bank expectations has lifted the EUR/USD nearly 3% from last week's 1.1122 low. The move coincided with the yield spread between 10-year German bunds and Treasuries contracting around 25 basis points since Jan 26.

The release of U.S. January non-farm payrolls later on Friday will likely influence U.S. dollar sentiment and the bund-Treasury yield spread. If the report proves weaker than expected, as with Wednesday's ADP jobs number , EUR/USD will likely test and break the January double-top at 1.1480-85 and possibly make tracks towards the 200-day moving average at 1.1678.

However, a stronger-than-expected jobs report could result in EUR/USD topping out ahead of 1.1500. The reaction to stronger data may be exaggerated by the bar being lowered after the ADP jobs weakness. A close below the 21-day MA at 1.1331 would send the EUR/USD back to familiar ranges.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

