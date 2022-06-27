BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD braced for upcoming ECB, Fed policy clues

June 28 (Reuters) - The euro is in a holding pattern as the market awaits fresh clues on the trajectory of monetary policy for the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve.

ECB President Christine Lagarde is due to speak at the ECB Forum in Sintra, Portugal later on Tuesday and investors are looking for hints on how aggressively the ECB will tighten policy. The central bank is expected to begin hiking rates in July, for the first time in 11 years.

On Thursday the U.S. will release the core PCE price index for May, which is expected to moderate to 4.8% year-on-year from 4.9% in April. Markets have scaled back hawkish Fed expectations over the past week, taking some of the heat out of the U.S. dollar and allowing equity and bond markets to steady.

On Friday euro zone flash June HICP inflation is expected to show an 8.4% year-on-year increase from 8.1% in May. A hotter number will likely cause a hawkish turn in ECB expectations, supporting the euro.

EUR/USD faces technical resistance at 1.0615-25 where the 55-day moving average converges with the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the recent 1.0787-1.0359 drop. A break above 1.0625 would be short-term bullish and target 1.0750-1.0800.

Support is at the ascending 10-DMA at 1.0534 and a close below that reading initially targets a double-bottom at 1.0470.

