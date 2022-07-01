BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bounce may be a selling opportunity

July 1 (Reuters) - The strong EUR/USD bounce from a 1.0381 low on Thursday may offer bears an excellent selling opportunity.

Quarter-end rebalancing flows distorted Thursday's price action, while a drop in Treasury yields gave long U.S. dollar positions an excuse to pare back ahead of the U.S. July 4 long weekend.

But the fall in German bund yields was greater and the spread between 10-year bunds and Treasuries widened seven basis points in favour of the USD .

A softer-than-expected U.S. core PCE price index and weaker manufacturing data are unlikely to change the course of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, as laid out by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday .

The building evidence of slowing global growth will likely weigh on risk assets and encourage safe-haven flows into the USD in the coming weeks and months .

There is plenty of technical resistance to help cap EUR/USD rallies. This includes the 10-day moving average at 1.0519, the 21-DMA at 1.0546, the 55-DMA at 1.0596 and the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0787-1.0359 drop at 1.0623.

EUR/USD bears should sell rallies towards those resistance levels for another test of support below 1.0400.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NEv0kN

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.