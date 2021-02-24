BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bias bullish but 1.2200 needs to break soon

US Markets

Sentiment towards the EUR/USD is bullish after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed aside inflation concerns and committed to maintaining extremely accommodative policy [nL1N2KU1XL]. But the pair needs to break above 1.2200 soon to spur fresh buying, or longs would risk a correction back towards 1.2000.

EUR/USD has been consolidating between 1.1950 and 1.2200 since mid-January, as sellers of the dollar have favoured risk/commodity currencies and the resurgent pound over the euro .

EUR/USD longs are exposed to higher U.S. Treasury yields and the prospect of a faster economic recovery in the U.S. than Europe, as the prospect of an accelerated vaccine rollout in the U.S. improves by the day .

A EUR/USD break above 1.2200 would encourage bulls and likely lead to fresh buying. A clear break above 1.2197, the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of this year's 1.2349-1.1952 decline, would open the way for another test above 1.2300.

Conversely, a break and close below the 21-day moving average at 1.2098 would suggest a short-term top is in place, with the risk of a correction back towards 1.2000.

