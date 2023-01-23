BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bets out of synch with its balanced position

Jan 23 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traders are betting heavily on a rise for a currency pair that has rapidly climbed to the centre of its long-term trading range. The likelihood that the rally loses momentum, leading to profit taking and a downside correction, is growing and is supported by the recent slide in option vols.

Bets on a rise - which are almost as large as the sum of all bets made on the dollar increasing in 2022 - are an issue, and so is any assumption that a bigger rise will be fuelled by the narrowing between interest rates in eurozone and the United States.

Although expected changes are set to narrow the gap in favour of the euro, a gap of at least 1% is expected to favour the dollar throughout 2023. When traders were betting EUR/USD would fall, the narrowing of the rate gap was cause for a rebound. Now they are betting heavily on a rise, the gap will provide drag.

Option vols don't support expectations of bullish speculators with volatility sinking while EUR/USD rises. Lower vols imply there is less need to hedge at levels that were heavily traded last year. Options imply less chance of big moves ahead and with higher oil providing drag, a consolidation phase may evolve.

For more click on

https://tmsnrt.rs/3j0rN63

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond) ((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

