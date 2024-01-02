BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bears shoot first, will ask questions later

Jan 2 (Reuters) - EUR/USD began the New Year by falling below the 10-DMA and striking an 8-session low as investors focused on immediate downside risks while key U.S. economic reports also loom later this week.

China's manufacturing contraction deepened in December while geopolitical tensions appear to be increasing. Both influences fueled concerns about economic growth in China, which the euro zone economy is dependent on, as well as global growth.

Growth worries helped limit the rise in euro zone yields DE2YT=RR while U.S. yields US2YT=RR rose sharply. The dollar's yield advantage over the euro increased US2DE2=RR as a result, which helped weigh down EUR/USD.

EUR/USD's sharp fall is somewhat surprising as major economic report risks from the U.S. remain.

U.S. December ISM manufacturing and services PMIs, November JOLTS, December ADP and payrolls and weekly claims could significantly impact the U.S. interest rate complex.

Should reports indicate weaker U.S. economic growth and further slowing in the jobs market, rates could extend their recent down move. Downbeat data would give credence to market expectations for as many as six rate cuts in 2024 IRPR and may lead investors to price in additional easing, potentially leading to a reversal of EUR/USD's early-year move lower.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

