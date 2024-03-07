BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bears scattered as ECB isn't discussing rate cuts

March 7 (Reuters) - EUR/USD erased early losses driven by ECB inflation and growth projections then rallied to a 2-month high after ECB President Lagarde stated rate cuts were not discussed.

EUR/USD fell to 1.0868 on EBS after the ECB announced rates would remain unchanged while inflation and growth projections were lowered.

A sharp reversal ensued during ECB President Lagarde's press conference. Her comments that rate cuts were not discussed at this meeting may have been the catalyst for the rally as investors may have been expecting a move dovish tone.

Euro zone rates FEIZ4 and yields DE2YT=RR erased most of the drops induced by the lowered projections. The reversal helped underpin EUR/USD and drive the pair towards the daily cloud top.

Investors now turn their focus to U.S. February jobs and wages data due Friday.

Should NFP indicate some softness as ADP, Challenger layoffs, JOLTS and weekly claims did earlier this week, and wage data indicate less upward pressure, U.S. yields and the dollar may fall sharply.

Softer jobs and wages data would give the Fed an opportunity to take a more dovish tone going forward.

EUR/USD's rally could then extend and toward a potential break of the psychological 1.1000 level.

