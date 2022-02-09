BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bears need help from US CPI

Feb 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Wednesday and was lingering near the daily cloud top as it consolidated gains off the Jan. 28 low, and its meager pull back from the Feb. 4 high implies dip buying that could spell trouble for shorts unless the upcoming U.S. CPI report helps the dollar.

With the fall in Eurodollar prices abating and rates peaking near 2.0%, investors may have priced in the extent of their expectations for Fed tightening and terminal rates.

In a CNBC interview, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reinforced this sentiment, saying the U.S. may be nearing a turn lower in inflation .

A Reuters poll forecast core CPI USCPF=ECI would show a drop to 0.5% from 0.6% with the SmartEstimate coming in at 0.45%.

A downside surprise should weaken rates on the expectation that the Fed could temper its hawkish stance, possibly allowing EUR/USD to rally above 1.1470/90 and target the 1.1600 area.

However, an upside surprise should erase much of EUR/USD's rally.

Techs currently highlight upside risks. RSIs are rising and a bull flag is in place on daily charts.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

