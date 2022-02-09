US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bears need help from US CPI

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

EUR/USD rose on Wednesday and was lingering near the daily cloud top as it consolidated gains off the Jan. 28 low, and its meager pull back from the Feb. 4 high implies dip buying that could spell trouble for shorts unless the upcoming U.S. CPI report helps the dollar.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Wednesday and was lingering near the daily cloud top as it consolidated gains off the Jan. 28 low, and its meager pull back from the Feb. 4 high implies dip buying that could spell trouble for shorts unless the upcoming U.S. CPI report helps the dollar.

With the fall in Eurodollar prices abating and rates peaking near 2.0%, investors may have priced in the extent of their expectations for Fed tightening and terminal rates.

In a CNBC interview, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic reinforced this sentiment, saying the U.S. may be nearing a turn lower in inflation .

A Reuters poll forecast core CPI USCPF=ECI would show a drop to 0.5% from 0.6% with the SmartEstimate coming in at 0.45%.

A downside surprise should weaken rates on the expectation that the Fed could temper its hawkish stance, possibly allowing EUR/USD to rally above 1.1470/90 and target the 1.1600 area.

However, an upside surprise should erase much of EUR/USD's rally.

Techs currently highlight upside risks. RSIs are rising and a bull flag is in place on daily charts.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/34JqgtI

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular