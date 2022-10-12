BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bears may need a bigger catalyst than PPI

Oct 12 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded near flat Wednesday, hugging the 61.8% Fibo of the 0.9528-0.9999 rally, weathering above-estimate U.S. PPI , which left the impression that markets may need a more significant rise in U.S. inflation to trigger a move lower.

The data provides the Fed no incentive to alter its hawkish policies but also failed to drive up terminal rate expectations EDH3 and the dollar's yield advantage actually decreased US2DE2=RR.

Investors seem more focused on September CPI data due on Thursday. Economists expect headline month-on-month USCPI=ECI to increase to 0.2% from 0.1% while a drop to 8.1% from 8.3% is expected for year-on-year USCPNY=ECI.

An upside surprise in both data points would likely drive rates and the dollar higher and EUR/USD lower as the Fed may have to hike rates more than investors expect.

EUR/USD technicals highlight downside risks for now. The pair is consolidating the fall from the Oct. 4 daily high, a monthly inverted hammer candle is in place and monthly RSI, although oversold, implies downside momentum remains.

Intensifying U.S. inflation should see EUR/USD test key support near 0.9500 and possibly down to the 0.9000 area.

For more click on FXBUZ

deushttps://tmsnrt.rs/3RTdmvN

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3SXI8VI

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.