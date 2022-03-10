BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD bear trap or healthy trend adjustment?

March 10 (Reuters) - Thursday's price action points to a steady adjustment lower in EUR/USD as the market debates the near-term outlook. Whether this is a continuation of the trend reversal, tightening the bear trap, or a resumption of the downtrend following Wednesday's healthy correction?

The EUR had its best day versus the dollar since June 3 2016 with a 1.6% rally on Wednesday but as the price settles down ahead of today's European Central Bank meeting the near-term outlook remains uncertain for the euro.

A slump in the oil price and optimism about diplomatic efforts to solve the Ukraine-Russia conflict and talk of a proposal for large joint European Union bond issuance spurred the rebound.

Today's ECB meet is not expected to deliver a policy move but a great deal hinges on the tone of Christine Lagarde's press conference on how policymakers will balance the risk of higher inflation with the damage the Ukraine war will cause to economic growth. This might trigger the next significant EUR/USD move. A less pessimistic stance could cement the bear trap scenario.

Technically, the EUR faces Fibonacci resistance at 1.1151, a 50% retracement of the 1.1595-1.0806 February-March fall, according to EBS pricing.

