News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD back below 200-DMA, eyes on Lagarde

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 25, 2023 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded modestly softer on Friday following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech with the pair back below the 200-DMA (1.0804). Overall, price action in the euro has been somewhat choppy with Powell offering little in the way of new insights surrounding Fed policy, having reiterated a data-dependent approach.

Perhaps the most pertinent comment was that Powell said the Fed will proceed “carefully” when deciding to hike again or hold steady, which may be seen as a hint that the Fed will be on hold in September.

The more important focus for EUR/USD following this week’s dire PMI data out of the euro zone will be the upcoming speech by European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde (20:00BST). In light of a dovish ECB sources report, suggesting that there is growing momentum for a pause in rate hikes at the September meeting, risks appear geared towards a dovish statement from ECB’s Lagarde.

For EUR/USD, the techs remain bearish. A daily close below the 200-DMA would keep bears in control, opening the door for a test of the 1.07 handle. Meanwhile, on the topside, resistance is situated at the 100-DMA (1.0928).

For more click on FXBUZ

ECB watch https://tmsnrt.rs/47Hmw81

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.