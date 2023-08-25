BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD back below 200-DMA, eyes on Lagarde

Aug 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded modestly softer on Friday following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech with the pair back below the 200-DMA (1.0804). Overall, price action in the euro has been somewhat choppy with Powell offering little in the way of new insights surrounding Fed policy, having reiterated a data-dependent approach.

Perhaps the most pertinent comment was that Powell said the Fed will proceed “carefully” when deciding to hike again or hold steady, which may be seen as a hint that the Fed will be on hold in September.

The more important focus for EUR/USD following this week’s dire PMI data out of the euro zone will be the upcoming speech by European Central Bank President, Christine Lagarde (20:00BST). In light of a dovish ECB sources report, suggesting that there is growing momentum for a pause in rate hikes at the September meeting, risks appear geared towards a dovish statement from ECB’s Lagarde.

For EUR/USD, the techs remain bearish. A daily close below the 200-DMA would keep bears in control, opening the door for a test of the 1.07 handle. Meanwhile, on the topside, resistance is situated at the 100-DMA (1.0928).

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

