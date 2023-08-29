BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD appears to be forming the base of a higher range

Aug 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD appears to be forming the base of a higher range which would take it from 1.05-1.10 toward 1.08-13.

July's rally, which reached 1.1276, ended months of consolidation within rough 1.05-1.10 bounds and the subsequent drop has faltered ahead of the 100-MMA at 1.0759.

A close in August above the 100-MMA may lay the foundation for a shift into a higher range between that point and the Fibonacci level at 1.1271 which defined July's high.

A close beyond 1.1271, which is 61.8% of the fall from the January 2021 peak at 1.2349 to 2022's 0.9528 low, would open room for a much bigger EUR/USD rally.

However, with many traders already betting on a rise an extension of the uptrend is more likely to result in a slow rise within a new range, than a repeat of the swift gains seen in July.

With the overbought situation that led to the current reverse alleviated, pressure on the downside should ease and the higher base may form.

A bigger slide for China's yuan could support the euro which a big component of the currency basket used to determine policy.

The chance of an end to ECB's tightening an growing risk that weak data turns attention to rate cuts will help restrain the euro.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

