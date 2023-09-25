News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD appears headed lower for longer

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 25, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell toward the 38.2% fibo retracement of the 0.9528-1.1276 rally and psychological 1.0600 level Monday and those supports may give way as bearish influences from German data and Fed and ECB rhetoric pile on.

German business sentiment worsened in September, reflected in the fall in the Ifo to 85.7 from 85.8 in August, fueling fears of recession in the euro zone.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said inflation is still expected to remain too high for too long but added that recent indicators point to further weakness in the third quarter and moderating service sector job creation.

Lagarde's comments could lead investors to expect a more dovish ECB in future.

A slight hawkish shift from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee helped buoy U.S. yields US2YT=RR and the dollar. Goolsbee said the risk of inflation staying higher is still the bigger risk and the Fed should have "100% commitment" to returning inflation to 2% and that the target will not change.

The data and central bank rhetoric combined to increase the dollar's yield advantage over euro. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR widened which helped EUR/USD hit a fresh 6-month low.

Bearish influences seem set to persist and could lead to a test of 1.0480/1.0515.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3t2g2Ax

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.