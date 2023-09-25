BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD appears headed lower for longer

Sept 25 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell toward the 38.2% fibo retracement of the 0.9528-1.1276 rally and psychological 1.0600 level Monday and those supports may give way as bearish influences from German data and Fed and ECB rhetoric pile on.

German business sentiment worsened in September, reflected in the fall in the Ifo to 85.7 from 85.8 in August, fueling fears of recession in the euro zone.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said inflation is still expected to remain too high for too long but added that recent indicators point to further weakness in the third quarter and moderating service sector job creation.

Lagarde's comments could lead investors to expect a more dovish ECB in future.

A slight hawkish shift from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee helped buoy U.S. yields US2YT=RR and the dollar. Goolsbee said the risk of inflation staying higher is still the bigger risk and the Fed should have "100% commitment" to returning inflation to 2% and that the target will not change.

The data and central bank rhetoric combined to increase the dollar's yield advantage over euro. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR widened which helped EUR/USD hit a fresh 6-month low.

Bearish influences seem set to persist and could lead to a test of 1.0480/1.0515.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

