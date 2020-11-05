BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD a slave to equities as election implications remain unclear

EUR/USD trimmed its gains in early U.S. trade and may face difficulty retaking its 1.1880 October highs until the dust settles on the U.S. election and its implications for fiscal and monetary policy become more clear.

After the two-day rebound reached overbought status and retreated to 1.1801, risk-sensitive EUR/USD may need a rise in the S&P 500 to clear its October and September peaks before the euro can mount an assault on 1.1880.

EUR/USD has largely tracked the stock market before and after the U.S. election, until peaking on Thursday at 1.1860, near October's 1.18805 EBS top.

Ultimately, a bullish EUR/USD view will depend on the outlook for stimulus and taxation in light of a divided U.S. Congress while the U.S. grapples with the COVID-19 second wave and early indications European and U.S. economies are already losing momentum.

Meanwhile, the Fed is expected to hold off on policy changes until December .

