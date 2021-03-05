BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD 1.1600 test possible on diverging Fed, ECB expectations

March 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD bears gained traction on upbeat U.S. February employment data on Friday, which rallied the U.S. rate complex and dollar while increasing the probability of a fall near 1.1600 on potentially diverging Fed and ECB expectations.

The U.S. 10-year yield rallied above 1.62% before pulling back slightly while December 2022 eurodollar prices EDZ2, bolstering investors' expectations the Fed will pull forward its first rate hike.

The U.S. rate moves contrasted with euro zone rates. Euribor rates out to December 2020 FEIZ2 imply the ECB will keep rates unchanged and the German 10-year bund yield rise has been meager compared to the U.S. 10-year Treasury.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors expecting him to temper yield rallies .

ECB rhetoric has increasingly shown concern with rising yields. ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday said a premature rise in borrowing costs will be prevented .

Technicals highlight EUR/USD downside risks. Daily, monthly RSI imply downside momentum and the 10-DMA has crossed below the 21-DMA.

EUR/USD looks set to test old trend line resistance from its topside as well as the 200-DMA. Breaks below should lead to test of 1.1750/75 and 1.1600/25 supports.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

