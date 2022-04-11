BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD 1.00 looms if Le Pen springs Brexit-like shock

April 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could plummet towards 1.00 if Marine Le Pen unexpectedly beats Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election runoff.

A surprise Le Pen victory on April 24 might do to the euro what the 2016 Brexit vote shock did to sterling, as France would lurch from being a driving force for European integration to being led by a euro-sceptic.

Although opinion polls suggest the result of the Macron-Le Pen runoff could be very tight, the latest odds-tracking chart published on the Political Betting website suggests Le Pen only has a 16% chance of victory.

Nevertheless, Macron will not be able to count on French voters' traditional anti-far right front in the runoff.

EUR/USD, which was last at 1.00 in 2002, hit a six-day EBS high of 1.0955 on Monday on relief that Macron earned more votes than Le Pen in Sunday's first round.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KKOqnP

(Editing by Ed Osmond, Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.