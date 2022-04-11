US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD 1.00 looms if Le Pen springs Brexit-like shock

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

EUR/USD could plummet towards 1.00 if Marine Le Pen unexpectedly beats Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election runoff.

April 11 (Reuters) - EUR/USD could plummet towards 1.00 if Marine Le Pen unexpectedly beats Emmanuel Macron in the French presidential election runoff.

A surprise Le Pen victory on April 24 might do to the euro what the 2016 Brexit vote shock did to sterling, as France would lurch from being a driving force for European integration to being led by a euro-sceptic.

Although opinion polls suggest the result of the Macron-Le Pen runoff could be very tight, the latest odds-tracking chart published on the Political Betting website suggests Le Pen only has a 16% chance of victory.

Nevertheless, Macron will not be able to count on French voters' traditional anti-far right front in the runoff.

EUR/USD, which was last at 1.00 in 2002, hit a six-day EBS high of 1.0955 on Monday on relief that Macron earned more votes than Le Pen in Sunday's first round.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KKOqnP

(Editing by Ed Osmond, Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular