BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR trends north, but 1.2070 is pivotal support

April 28 (Reuters) - The EUR/USD uptrend has stalled below 1.2100. While the underlying fundamentals suggest further gains and the technical setup is positive, the euro needs to hold above rising pivotal support for further near-term gains.

The macroeconomic backdrop is positive: Germany lifted GDP growth forecasts on Tuesday and expects a consumer-led rebound , while European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen believes the EU recovery plan is the 'opportunity of the century' to rebuild the economy .

On the U.S. side, Wednesday's FOMC meeting should provide few surprises, with the Federal Reserve on hold until the economy is achieving their goals . This should sustain buoyant risk appetite, capping the safe-haven dollar.

Technically the underlying setup is positive. Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages all head higher with the 21-day Bollinger bands.

The pair is currently at an inflection point with well-tested trend-line support from the April 5 low at 1.2071. On the topside, a trend line from the 2021 high on Jan 6 comes in at 1.2114. A sustained break of either side should be directional in the short term.

The bias is for further gains, but a close below 1.2071 could see an initial correction to the 1.2043 10 DMA. A sustained 1.2040 break would target the 1.1935 200 DMA.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editng by Sonali Desai)

