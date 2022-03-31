BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR traders should think JPY and hedge accordingly

March 31 (Reuters) - If the euro drops, it will surprise economists, option traders and speculators who are long. The yen, which collapsed as a result of similar drivers and thinking, should be cause to hedge the high probability of a similar euro decline.

In an environment that strongly favours positive FX trends, a euro which is undermined by central bank policy and negative interest rates is likely to follow the yen down - and like the yen, its drop could be surprisingly large.

The BOJ's expansive policy is similar to the ECB's and both banks are pushing back against the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten U.S. interest rates significantly.

This is happening as traders are overtly gambling on buying higher-yielding currencies and those of major commodity producers.

To fund these investments, traders should sell the lowest yielding liquid currencies like euro and yen and avoid the dollar, where the prospect of rising interest rates will diminish returns.

With option vols suppressed, there has been little interest in covering the risk of larger currency moves. Meanwhile, economists whose opinions determine hedging strategies, and who did not foresee the yen's drop, don't see the euro moving much either.

