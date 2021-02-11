BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR to remain bid while USD/risk correlation holds

The EUR/USD bounce is driven by improved risk appetite causing money to exit the safe haven USD, and will extend, as long as this correlation holds.

Fundamentally the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery in 2021 is brighter than that of the European Union ,

The U.S. under Biden will likely outperform the EU on the coronavirus pandemic response, as the vaccine rollout accelerates , while the EU is moving at a slower pace .

Last Friday's bullish outside day marked the turning point in the 2021 EUR/USD downward correction. The bounce was prompted by soft U.S. jobs data increasing the chances of a large stimulus package .

Subsequently EUR/USD has recorded four days of higher daily highs and lows. The elevated levels were sustained by USD weakness, after core U.S. inflation missed , and Federal Reserve Chair Powell maintained his very dovish outlook on Wednesday .

The technical outlook for EUR/USD is positive, but without strong trending signals at this point, and the option market agrees . A bullish cross of the 5 day moving average through the 10 and 21 days supports sentiment. 1.2150, 50% of the 2021 fall and 1.2197 61.8% are initial resistance, with the 1.1952 2021 low pivotal support.

