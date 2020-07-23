BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR strength is an unfortunate consequence of EU accord

July 23 (Reuters) - The Europe Union's approval of its recovery fund has fuelled a big euro rise . But that's the equivalent of a big rise in interest rates, so it's a monetary policy problem. The higher the euro goes, the worse it will get.

After a huge economic hit, this is a conundrum that the European Central Bank can ill afford and probably a problem it can do little to prevent.

Monetary policy is already ultra-easy. It's unlikely the ECB will cut rates much more or buy much more debt. Intervention to weaken the euro is unlikely.

The euro could rise substantially, undermining Europe's economy at a crucial time and when those trading the single currency are likely to raise bets on a rise.

Euro strength may sow the seeds for a decline, influenced by economic underperformance and bigger bets on a EUR/USD rise.

Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst.

