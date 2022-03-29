BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR rally is either a chance to sell or inflection point

March 30 (Reuters) - The euro staged a strong rally on Tuesday on reports of progress towards a diplomatic resolution in the Russia-Ukraine crisis . Whether the EUR/USD rebound is a selling opportunity or the start of a trend higher will be determined by further developments and price action.

The bearish EUR/USD case is that markets perhaps over-reacted to the news out of Ukraine as the crisis remains fluid and uncertain . It could also be argued that a renewed focus on central bank expectations will be negative for EUR/USD, as the Federal Reserve will be far more aggressive in tightening policy than the European Central Bank.

The bullish case is the fact investors have sold the euro and are underweight European assets to hedge against worst-case scenarios emanating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. The unwinding of these hedges if the crisis is resolved could see more bouts of EUR/USD short-covering.

The charts should point to the next significant move. Tuesday's rebound peaked at the March 17 high at 1.1137 to form a double-top. The 50% retracement of the 1.1495-1.0806 drop is at 1.1150. A sustained break above 1.1150 would likely trigger a short-term uptrend and initially target the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of that move at 1.1231.

Conversely, a break back below the 10-day moving average at 1.1033 would suggest a significant top is in place, which would be confirmed by a break below the 21-day MA at 1.1005.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3tQpFAz

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.