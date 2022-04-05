BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR pressure builds, as the dollar hits fresh highs

April 6 (Reuters) - Negative factors are building for the EUR/USD, and a break of the 2022 low at 1.0806 looks viable in the coming sessions, after the U.S. dollar index =USDmade fresh highs for the year on Wednesday.

The euro has been a bellwether for sentiment on the Russia-Ukraine crisis since it began on Feb 24, and there is little confidence that a truce will be negotiated soon.

If anything, the conflict has intensified, and the West continues to escalate sanctions , which will hit Europe's economy harder than that of the U.S, due to its closer trade ties with Russia.

Central bank policy continues to diverge, as the Federal Reserve ramps up short-term tightening expectations , while the European Central Bank is talking about tightening at some point . German 10-year bund yields DE10YT=RR are up five basis points to 0.610% this week while benchmark Treasuries US10YT=RR are up 18bps to 2.565%.

The charts also suggest that EUR/USD may be ready for the next leg lower. Weekly charts show 5, 10 and 21-week moving averages heading south with 21-week Bollinger bands and momentum studies, which is a long-term bearish trending setup.

The pair's four-day drop leaves daily charts with a negative bias too, as 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages and momentum studies slip. A test of the 1.0806 low beckons, opening the door to major long-term support at 1.0636, the 2020 low.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

