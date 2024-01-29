News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/JPY sails clipped by dovish ECB expectations

January 29, 2024 — 10:19 pm EST

Jan 30 (Reuters) - EUR/JPY has traded lower following a rally to 161.84 on Jan 19, slipping to 159.43 Monday and out of its higher range after a 153.22 low on Dec 7. With expectations of a European Central Bank rate cut in April taking hold, the bias is for EUR/JPY to continue lower.

Initial support is eyed at the now descending 55-day moving average at 159.31. A break below projects a test of the 100-DMA at 158.96. A clean break below 159.00 and the 100-DMA projects moves to and maybe through the daily Ichimoku cloud currently between 157.33-158.76. Underlying longer-term support is at the ascending 200-DMA below the cloud at 156.53.

Recent ECB commentary has been dovish, and the market is now eyeing a possible cut in rates in April , . ECB Vice-President Luis De Guindos , ECB/Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir , ECB/Portugal's Mario Centeno and ECB/Lithuania's Gediminas Simkus are among those who have made dovish comments in recent days.

With euro zone inflation falling , , and German growth expected to stagnate in the first quarter , reasons for the ECB to cut sooner than later look compelling.

