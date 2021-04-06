BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/JPY ripe for switch of direction

EUR/JPY has risen around 14% in the past year, and it's ripe for a change in direction derived from a shift in speculative positions and a change in the focus of pressure on funding currencies.

The weight of speculative betting on EUR/JPY has been little changed by big swings in betting this year, as the paring of EUR longs has been almost matched by a swing from yen longs to yen shorts.

Compared with the euro or Swiss franc, the yen looks an expensive way to fund investments that are being fuelled by massive global stimulus. With more stimulus planned and much recent stimulus yet to be felt in financial markets, greater pressure on funding currencies can be expected. So can support for higher-yielding EM/FX and commodity currencies.

In March, EUR/JPY tested over but closed below the influential 200-month moving average, heightening the probability that the monthly Ichimoku cloud that twists in June between 125 and 126 will now attract.

