BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/JPY retracement may be over, time to sell?

EUR/JPY has screamed higher in recent sessions, surging to 129.84 on Tuesday from a 124.41 low on March 7, retracing a big chunk of its drop from 133.15 on Feb 10. Whether further upside is warranted remains a question, especially with the Ukraine-Russia conflict still raging [nL2N2VI040].

Optimism over peace talks between Ukraine and Russia provided a catalyst for the current EUR/JPY retracement up. However, such hopes could easily be dashed given Russia's continued bombardment of Ukraine in what it terms a "special military operation". Europe would also still bear the economic and political brunt of any fallout from the conflict .

A more hawkish European Central Bank stance amid raging inflation, and higher euro zone yields have helped. The yield on 10-year French OATs is at its highest since October 2018 around 0.834%, and that on Bunds is moving towards the 0.515% spike high on Feb 16.

With EUR/JPY effectively achieving the 61.8% retracement of the Feb 10-March 7 drop at 129.81, there seems to be less incentive to chase the feel-good effects of peace talks or eventual ECB tightening at this time.

Good resistance has been seen from the descending 100-day moving average at 129.70. The 55- and 200-DMAs are above at 129.80 and 130.05. The daily Ichimoku cloud is between 129.77-130.22, and will help cap the upside along with 600 million euros in option expiries at 130.05 Wednesday and 542 million at 132.00 Thursday.

