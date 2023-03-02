BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/JPY case builds for re-test of Oct 22 high

March 3 (Reuters) - There appears to be a growing argument for EUR/JPY to test towards its Oct 21, 2022 EBS peak of 148.38. Recent euro zone price data has been strong , , and the European Central Bank sounds increasingly hawkish , in stark contrast with the ultra-accommodative Bank of Japan, , .

EUR/JPY traded to a fresh 2023 high of 145.56 Thursday. It has since eased back on profit-taking by longs before the weekend but the bias looks to remain higher with BOJ and ECB expectations at polar odds, widening Japan-EZ interest rate differentials even more.

The differential between 10-year JGBs and bunds widened to 223.8 basis points Thursday, exceeding the 223.3 bps on Oct 21. The differential in two-year yields rose to 324.7 bps also on Thursday. Differentials with bonds and notes of other EZ-area countries are also widening, luring renewed Japanese institutional investor interest.

Technically, EUR/JPY looks positive and poised to test the 145.81 high of Dec 20, 2022, perhaps as soon as next week. The Dec 15 peak of 146.71 and the Oct 21 trend peak of 148.38 loom above.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

