BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR heading for 127, maybe 125 test versus JPY

March 2 (Reuters) - The euro is weakening across the board due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. EUR/JPY is already at multi-month lows and looks set to trade lower, possibly testing below 127.00 and even towards 125.00 in the short run.

With the conflict continuing to escalate, the fallout from wide-ranging Russian sanctions will affect the global economy and central bank expectations, particularly in Europe.

EUR/JPY traded a tick below the 127.39 Dec 3, 2021 low on EBS on Monday. Though the cross has seen a tepid bounce since, the risk remains down.

Key support is at the ascending 100-week moving average at 127.03, with a break below this level and 127.00 likely to spur further declines towards 126.00 if not 125.00, with 125.10 a base of sorts from the week ended Jan 22, 2021.

Option expiries into next week should help cap any bounces, with 667 million euros worth at the 127.70 strike and 572 million euros at 129.35 on Wednesday. March 9 sees 507 million euros at 129.55 and 832 million at 131.50.

Euro zone yields have plunged with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the impact on economic growth is lowering expectations of European Central Bank tightening this year. The yield on ten-year bunds has fallen back to around -0.072% from a 0.331% high on Feb 16, OAT 10s to 0.349% from 0.803% and BTP 10s to 1.384% from 1.999%.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

