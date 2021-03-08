BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/GBP on track for new lows, but a key issue lurks

March 9 (Reuters) - EUR/GBP has dropped 4.4% in 2021, fuelled by the UK's superior performance in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and an unwinding of stale EUR/USD longs. There is little reason to fight the short-term trend, but rising tensions with the European Union could heighten risks down the road.

England's latest lockdown is having positive results, allowing schools to reopen, as the vaccine rollout builds . Meanwhile sadly in Italy the coronavirus situation deteriorates , and French COVID-19 ICU figures are at over 14-week highs .

The Bank of England are very clear about their priorities. Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday the bank's task is to get inflation up , while policymaker Jonathan Haskel said Friday the BOE should "lean strongly against" downside risks to recovery and stimulate the economy more if needed . In contrast, the European Central Bank has fuelled uncertainty after a second consecutive week of very low net emergency bond purchases, despite dovish rhetoric .

The UK's proactive approach is supporting sterling, but rising UK-EU tensions could turn the tide , if the lack of trust makes the much larger EU play hardball in financial services negotiations.

Technically 5, 10 and 21 daily weekly and monthly moving averages trend south, which is a strong bearish setup. A close below the 0.8540 February low would open the door to a test of the 0.8280 double-bottom from 2019 and 2020.

