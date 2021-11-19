BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/CHF options reap rewards and still can

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The increase in actual and expected EUR/CHF volatility is already rewarding those who bought options from long-term lows when there were signs of less Swiss National Bank intervention in October. If they remain less prominent, option investors should expect bigger returns.

Implied volatility is the FX option market gauge of expected volatility over a given timeframe and key to determining FX option premium - it's already higher but still one of the lowest in G10 FX. If the SNB are less prominent, there's clearly a heightened risk of more actual volatility and CHF gains, especially heading in to year-end liquidity issues.

We first highlighted the value in EUR/CHF options in October and suggested three-month expiry and downside strikes options such as 1.0250 EUR puts, with holders of those options already benefiting from the 300-pips EUR/CHF spot fall and 1.5 gains in implied volatility. There is little EUR/CHF technical support until 1.0250, after breaking to new six-year lows at 1.0448 Friday.

Volatility traders would obviously benefit from more gains in actual and implied volatility, while those looking to hedge further CHF gains with outright EUR put/CHF call options would own the option to sell EUR/CHF at more favourable levels should it fall further, and see the cost of their options rise with implied volatility and lower spot.

