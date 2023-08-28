BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR bounces but bearish outlook intact

EUR/USD teasing the 200dma at $1.0805 after failing to crack trendline support at $1.0760 on Friday. Technical outlook remains bearish though, as short dates moving averages continue to head south. Resistance for the pair is the $1.0824 5dma moving average, followed by $1.0852 10dma. If New York closes below trendline support at $1.0760 it would pave the way for a test of the May 31 low at $1.0634.

Outlook for the euro remains bearish despite inflation warning from ECB's Lagarde. If ECB were to raise rates in September it would be negative for the EUR as it will further weaken business activity and the economy. Market forecasts data out on Thursday to show annual Eurozone inflation at 5.5% in August, up from 5.3% in July.

German business activity in August slumped to 44.7 from July's 48.5, the lowest since May 2020. Key German business confidence index fell to 10-month low of 85.7.

Bund-UST yield spreads have widened further as UST yields extend rise, fueling bearishness toward EUR. 10yr UST yield last at 4.24% while 10yr bund yield is at 2.556%.

Bullish outlook for USD to further pressure EUR. If US dollar index (DXY) breaks above 104.44 overnight, it could rise towards 105.0 ahead of US payrolls data on Friday.

