BUZZ-COMMENT-EU-UK friction could trigger the next sterling fall

Nov 8 (Reuters) - As negotiations between the European Union and UK approach the endgame, both sides are playing hardball, which could be the trigger for the next leg lower in sterling.

The EU insist that the UK fully implement the Brexit deal that London negotiated and signed, while the UK refuses to do so on 'sovereignty' issues surrounding border checks on certain trade goods .

On Sunday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said "All the evidence now suggests that the British government are laying the foundations to trigger Article 16, and that of course is a worry" .

There is every chance that triggering the emergency measures could result in tariffs, which would hit Britain's economy and sterling hard, as the EU is their largest market.

As negotiations proceed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ratings are at all-time lows on allegations of corruption within his party , which likely undermines EU confidence in the UK government.

Technically 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages track lower, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand, which is a bearish trending setup.

The 1.3412-19 zone, September's low and 38.2% of May 2020-June 2021 rise, provided a base on Friday. A break of 1.3400 would open the door to a test of 1.3162-66, 50% of that move and 38.2% of the overall 2020-2021 rise.

A close above the 1.3682 21 DMA is needed to end the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

