BUZZ-COMMENT-EU could hit sterling hard if Article 16 triggered

Nov 11 (Reuters) - - Sterling may suffer if the European Union wields a big stick against Britain in the event that London escalates a dispute over trading arrangements for Northern Ireland by triggering an article that would suspend part of its Brexit deal.

While some EU diplomats advocate a "proportionate" retaliatory response if the so-called Article 16 trigger is pulled, others want it to be "hard-hitting".

London agreed when it left the EU to allow checks on some goods travelling between British-ruled Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, so that the EU land border with Northern Ireland could remain open.

Britain now argues that implementation of the agreement has been damaging, and has threatened to suspend parts of it unless it is changed. The EU says it would be required to retaliate if Britain does so.

British Brexit minister David Frost said on Wednesday that the EU should avoid embarking on "massive and disproportionate retaliation" if Article 16 is triggered. Frost, who is due to hold further talks with the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic on Friday, also said triggering Article 16 was not inevitable but may be Britain's only option.

GBP/USD fell to an 11-month low of 1.3365 on Thursday, with Brexit risks and the jump in U.S. Treasury yields after October's hot U.S. inflation data helping weigh on the pair.

