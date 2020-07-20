BUZZ-COMMENT-EU accord may turn the tables on EUR/USD traders

July 20 (Reuters) - An agreement on the proposed European Union recovery fund is likely be taken as good news by those betting on EUR/USD to rise but it may be the foundation for a decline.

An agreement would be forced upon members out of necessity, not desire. It's unlikely to be repeated and would leave an already indebted EU with a bigger mountain of cash to pay back.

Risk-on headlines today are probably the foundation for future risk-off news. The debt sees a few richer nations supporting many troubled states; it may become the heart of future issues.

Traders who have bought into this year's EUR/USD rally may see bigger profits before the long-term decline is resumed.

This EUR/USD rise is a correction. 1.1370 was the minimum objective for a correction of the drop from 1.2556 in 2017. Fifty and 61.8 percent retracements at 1.1596 and 1.1823 are targets for an EU-inspired uptick but also point to book profits and consider a top.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

