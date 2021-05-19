US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Ether may be the linchpin that reverses crypto cave-in

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Volatility is the name of the game in cryptocurrency trading, but even veterans held their breath Wednesday when Ether plunged 45%.

May 20 (Reuters) - Volatility is the name of the game in cryptocurrency trading, but even veterans held their breath Wednesday when Ether plunged 45%. Given unpredictable fundamentals, traders are monitoring a possible final chart test of ETH backers' confidence, which holds implications for the rest of the cohort.

The broad crypto collapse was triggered by China tightening its ban on cryptocurrency-related transactions, but also fears of stricter global regulation amid high-profile hackings that demanded bitcoin ransoms .

ETH briefly caved below its Ichimoku cloud support zone and its 100-day moving average on Wednesday, but bounced from a dip under the Fibonacci support at $1,888. The plunge unlocked fear and doubt that hasn't totally abated. Ether fell 11.5% early Thursday but has recovered to +2.0% in a potentially important comeback.

A Thursday close above $2,248 will maintain the sanctity of the 100 DMA and Cloud. If it reclaims the 50% retracement line at $2,365 - projected from October to its May 12 peak - it would provide affirmation to buy this dip.

Bitcoin is similarly precarious after closing below its 200 DMA of $39,928. Currently up 4.0%, the flagship cryptocurrency has a chance to salvage sentiment if it gains another 4.4%. On the heels of Wednesday's 30% plunge, that doesn't seem too much to ask.

For more click on FXBUZ

BTC: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u7ogSS

ETH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3wk5gC5

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    5 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular