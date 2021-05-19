BUZZ-COMMENT-Ether may be the linchpin that reverses crypto cave-in

May 20 (Reuters) - Volatility is the name of the game in cryptocurrency trading, but even veterans held their breath Wednesday when Ether plunged 45%. Given unpredictable fundamentals, traders are monitoring a possible final chart test of ETH backers' confidence, which holds implications for the rest of the cohort.

The broad crypto collapse was triggered by China tightening its ban on cryptocurrency-related transactions, but also fears of stricter global regulation amid high-profile hackings that demanded bitcoin ransoms .

ETH briefly caved below its Ichimoku cloud support zone and its 100-day moving average on Wednesday, but bounced from a dip under the Fibonacci support at $1,888. The plunge unlocked fear and doubt that hasn't totally abated. Ether fell 11.5% early Thursday but has recovered to +2.0% in a potentially important comeback.

A Thursday close above $2,248 will maintain the sanctity of the 100 DMA and Cloud. If it reclaims the 50% retracement line at $2,365 - projected from October to its May 12 peak - it would provide affirmation to buy this dip.

Bitcoin is similarly precarious after closing below its 200 DMA of $39,928. Currently up 4.0%, the flagship cryptocurrency has a chance to salvage sentiment if it gains another 4.4%. On the heels of Wednesday's 30% plunge, that doesn't seem too much to ask.

For more click on FXBUZ

BTC: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u7ogSS

ETH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3wk5gC5

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.