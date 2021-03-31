BUZZ-COMMENT-Epic lira tale will soon turn page to next CPI chapter

March 31 (Reuters) - Next week's release of Turkish inflation data for March may help to keep the lira volatile before the central bank's mid-April interest rate decision.

The lira could get support if Monday's consumer-price data raises the probability of no rate change on April 15, or drop if it raises the risk of a rate cut.

On Tuesday, USD/TRY was helped off an eight-day high of 8.4510 when the new governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, Sahap Kavcioglu, pledged to keep Turkey's key interest rate above inflation until it was clearly headed down.

The rise to 8.4510 was fuelled by President Tayyip Erdogan's removal of a CBRT deputy, 10 days after he sacked Kavcioglu's hawkish predecessor, Naci Agbal. 8.4850 was the four-month high on March 22 after Agbal was ousted.

Turkish inflation rose to a higher-than-forecast 15.6% in February, before the CBRT under Agbal raised rates more than expected, by 200 basis points, on March 18.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

