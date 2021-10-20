BUZZ-COMMENT-Energy shock may force BOJ to act on yen

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A surge in energy prices has fuelled a sharp yen decline likely sufficient to push its trade weighted value to multi-decade lows, an extreme the Bank of Japan may be forced to address.

While extreme moves are bad, those that happen quickly are worse as traders don't have time to adjust, and when companies are poorly hedged they tend to lose money.

This is the time when intervention is warranted, as while it rarely turns the direction of a currency, it does buy time and that's vital.

Since Japan embarked on super-easy monetary policy in 2001 the value of the yen has plummeted without boosting inflation or much changing the country's current account. If a weaker currency isn't helping on those fronts, the BOJ has cause to support it.

The 4-6% fall in the past month versus major currencies and 8-10% drop versus commodity and EM FX looks sufficient to push the trade weighted yen under 2015's low, to its weakest since 1972.

With $1.28 trillion of FX reserves, Japan has the ammunition to support its currency. Now seems a wise time to do so.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

