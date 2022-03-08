BUZZ-COMMENT-Energy gains may persist as hindrance to EUR/USD

March 8 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rose on Tuesday, helped by reports the European Union may jointly issue debt to finance energy and defense spending , but gains eroded as rising oil prices heightened worries about the impact on economic growth.

Energy price rallies extended due to an expected U.S. ban of Russian oil and other energy imports . An announcement that Britain will also ban Russian oil imports helped propel Brent oil futures LCOc1 above $132/bbl.

The rising energy costs should heighten euro zone inflation concerns but the ECB may prefer supporting economic growth over taming prices.

Euro zone interest rates markets suggest investors may be taking that view. German 2-year yields DE2YT=RR are off Monday's low but remain well below February's peak of -0.214%. Euribor prices FEIU2 indicate investors are not pulling forward expectations for ECB rate hikes.

EUR/USD and oil have historically been positively correlated. That correlation broke down in May 2021. A negative correlation has been in place since.

Should energy prices continue to rise, EUR/USD downside risks may increase as long as the ECB is seen focusing more on the negative effects on economic growth and, thus, maintaining accommodative policies remain in place.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

