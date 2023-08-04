News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Emerging market FX traders may have cause for optimism

August 04, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Aug 4 (Reuters) - With stock markets rallying following the modest shakeout triggered by the downgrade of the U.S. credit rating - and emerging market currencies remarkably stable - traders may have cause for optimism.

While it fell to 1681 from 1710, MSCI's emerging market index continues to trade toward the highs of the 1569-1717 surge that unfolded between October 2022 and February this year. A closing break beyond 1715 would target a return to 2021's all-time high so there is certainly cause to be optimistic.

Stock markets which tend to guide sentiment for more risky assets like emerging market currencies have proved surprisingly resilient to the downgrade. Losses are tiny compared to what happened in 2011 when S&P cut the U.S. rating, and with the S&P-500 rallying on Friday ahead of an expectedly strong payrolls report, all of this week's losses may be quickly unwound.

View of the week-The dollar may soon resume its decline

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

