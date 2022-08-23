BUZZ-COMMENT-Emerging market currencies on cusp of another big drop

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies which plunged after the Federal Reserve first hiked interest rates in March are closing on the lows they traded during that slide, and a break under current conditions may result in a bigger drop than that seen earlier this year.

Conditions suiting a deeper decline have recently evolved after traders slashed bets against Asian currencies and significantly reduced bets on dollar rising. With traders less prepared for a rise the dollar subsequently surged.

At the same time it became apparent that China's economy was in a worse position than most market watchers believed. China surprised the market by cutting interest rates, stoking fear about a slowdown and undermining risk appetite and emerging market currencies.

Energy prices have since added to risk aversion, led by a surge in gas prices that exacerbates risks for many emerging nations like India, Turkey, South Korea, and Thailand that depend on imports of fuel.

Next month the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again and is seen maintaining its tightening cycle all year, probably longer.

Despite this many emerging market nations have tried to retain easy monetary policy, with few matching the Federal Reserve and some like Turkey implementing unorthodox and potentially dangerous policies that could lead to a crisis.

Emerging market currencies which surged due stimulus during the COVID-19 crisis are likely to give those gains back before the end of this year.

For more click on FXBUZ

MSCI indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3dSVq6x

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.